

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MSBHY.PK) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY800.460 billion, or JPY209.78 per share. This compares with JPY950.709 billion, or JPY235.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to JPY18.915 trillion from JPY18.617 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY800.460 Bln. vs. JPY950.709 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY209.78 vs. JPY235.80 last year. -Revenue: JPY18.915 Tn vs. JPY18.617 Tn last year.



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