NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of paragraph 12.1.4 of the Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") made under section 73A of the FSMA and is not a prospectus nor an offer of securities for sale or subscription, nor a solicitation of an offer to acquire or subscribe for securities, in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa.

Neither this announcement, nor anything contained herein, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any shares referred to in this announcement except solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus approved by the FCA (together with any supplementary prospectus, if relevant, the "Prospectus"), including the risk factors set out therein, published by Meridian Mining plc in connection with the offer of ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and the admission of the issued and to be issued Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the FCA in the equity shares (commercial companies) category and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange"). A copy of the Prospectus published by the Company is available for inspection on the Company's website at https://meridianmining.co/lse-listing, subject to certain access restrictions.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on the advanced stage Cabaçal gold-copper project, announced on 27 April 2026 that it has applied for admission of its Ordinary Shares to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, "Admission") as well as an equity offering of new ordinary shares in conjunction with the Retail Offer.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Retail Offer successfully completed and closed at 23.59 p.m. on 30 April 2026 and that it has conditionally raised approximately GBP2.5M (approximately USD3.4M / CAD4.6M) in the Retail Offer through the issue of 2,717,391 new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price of 92.0 pence per Ordinary Share (CAD1.70 per Ordinary Share).

Following the close of the Retail Offer, the Company has conditionally raised gross proceeds of approximately GBP25.0M (approximately USD33.6M / CAD46.3M) via the Fundraising. The Company will therefore be required to issue and allot a total of 27,173,912 new Ordinary Shares to satisfy the Fundraising.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless defined in this announcement or unless the context provides otherwise, bear the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the launch announcement.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 485,513,514 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. Admission is expected to take place and dealings in the Ordinary Shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 1 May 2026, at which time it is also expected that the Ordinary Shares will be enabled for settlement in CREST.

Immediately following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company is expected to comprise 485,513,514 Ordinary Shares. Each Ordinary Share has one voting right and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. From Admission, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Neither past performance nor any forecasts should be considered a reliable indicator of future results.

This announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, the information in the "Important Notices" section of the announcement should be read and understood.

Enquiries:

Meridian Mining plc

Mr. Gilbert Clark - CEO and Director Email: info@meridianmining.co

Ph: +44 (0) 203 930 3145 (GMT) RetailBook Limited

Michael Ward / James Deal capitalmarkets@retailbook.com PR & IR Adviser - Tavistock

Gareth Tredway / Saskia Sizen Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150

Email: meridianmining@tavistock.co.uk

Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/contact/

Follow Meridian on X: https://X.com/MeridianMining

Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co

Notes:

References to times in this announcement are to London time unless otherwise stated.

The times and dates mentioned throughout this announcement may be adjusted by the Company in which event the Company will make an appropriate announcement to a Regulatory Information Service giving details of any revised dates and the details of the new times and dates will be notified to the London Stock Exchange and, where appropriate, shareholders. Shareholders may not receive any further written communication.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This announcement and the information contained herein, is restricted and is not for publication, release or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into Australia, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such publication, release or distribution would be unlawful. Further, this announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer of securities in any jurisdiction.

The value of the new Ordinary Shares and the income from them is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market movements. When you sell your investment, you may get back less than you originally invested. Figures refer to past performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

No statement in this announcement constitutes or should be construed as being (i) investment, financial, tax, accounting or legal advice; (ii) a representation that any investment or investment strategy is suitable or appropriate to your particular circumstances; or (iii) a personal recommendation. No statement in this announcement is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or target dividend per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or dividends per share of the Company.

For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of the Company's website are not incorporated into, and do not form part of, this announcement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295385

Source: Meridian Mining Plc