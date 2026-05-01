ADM Energy Plc - Placing and Subscription to raise £375,000, Debt Settlement, Issue of Equity, Appointment of Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

1 May 2026

ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")

Placing and Subscription to raise £375,000

Debt Settlement, Issue of Equity

Appointment of Broker

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resource investing company, announces that it has conditionally raised total gross proceeds £375,000, comprising: (i) a placing of 1,000,000,000 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") of £0.00001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.02 pence per share ("Issue Price") raising £200,000 (the "Placing"); and (ii) via a subscription for 875,000,000 new Ordinary Shares ("Subscription Shares") at the Issue Price raising £175,000 (the "Subscription") (the Placing and the Subscription together, the "Fundraise" and "Fundraise Shares").

The Placing has been arranged by Capital Plus Partners Limited as sole broker to the Placing. The Fundraise has been supported by a number of existing and new investors, reflecting confidence in the Company's momentum, strategy and expansion opportunities.

Use of Proceeds

It is the intention that the proceeds of the Fundraise will be deployed primarily to increase the interest of the Company in Vega Upstream JV, LLC, as announced on 29 April 2026, to approximately 35.0% through an additional capital contribution of US$300,000 to Vega Upstream JV and for working capital purposes of the Company.

As announced on 29 April 2026, the Company believes that the additional investment in Vega Upstream JV will result in an increase of the expected monthly revenue to the Company to approximately US$111,000 per month (subject to certain conditions).

The Fundraise Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after their date of issue.

Debt Settlement and Further Issue of Equity

In addition to the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares the Company will issue 250,000,000 ordinary shares in settlement of certain creditors (the "Settlement Shares") and 125,000,000 share to Randall J. Connally in settlement of accrued and unpaid salary (the "Compensation Shares") (the Settlement Shares and the Compensation Shares, together with the Fundraise Shares, the "New Ordinary Shares").

Appointment of Broker

Further to the above, Capital Plus Partners Limited has been appointed as sole broker to the Company.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 2,250,000,000 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 7 May 2026.

Following Admission, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 4,805,940,064 ordinary shares of 0.001p each, with one voting right per share. No ordinary shares will be held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company following Admission will therefore be 4,805,940,064, being the figure that may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Placing is conditional upon Admission becoming effective.

Regarding the Placing, Executive Director, Randall J. Connally, stated:

"The Midcon Acquisition previously announced is the cornerstone to rebuild ADM that the Company has been working to secure, the placing today makes it possible for the Company to realize maximum benefit from the revenue, cash flow and upside of the Midcon Acquisition".

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of?UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +1 214 675 7579 Randall Connally, Executive Director www.admenergyplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, Liam Murray Capital Plus Partners Limited (Broker) Jonathan Critchley????? +44 (0) 20 7432 0501

About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with investments including a 100.0% ownership interest in Vega Oil and Gas, LLC; a 60% economic interest in Eco Oil; a 42% economic interest in OFX Technologies, LLC (www.ofxtechnologies.com); a 10% asset interest in Vega Upstream JV, a business established to identify and coordinate investment opportunities in US onshore oil and gas assets; and a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "could", "should", "envisage', "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "potentially", "expect", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.