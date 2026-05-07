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WKN: A2PLC1 | ISIN: GB00BJFDXW97 | Ticker-Symbol: P4JC
Stuttgart
07.05.26 | 12:31
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADM ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADM ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,00112:45
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ADM Energy Plc - Further re: Issue of Equity

ADM Energy Plc - Further re: Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

7 May 2026

ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")

Further re: Issue of Equity

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resource investing company, announces that further to the announcement on 1 May 2026, it now expects that the admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM will become effective on 11 May 2026.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc+1 214 675 7579
Randall Connally, Executive Director
www.admenergyplc.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP+44 (0) 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)
Jo Turner, Liam Murray

Capital Plus Partners Limited

+44 (0) 20 7432 0501

(Broker)

Jonathan Critchley

About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with investments including a 100.0% ownership interest in Vega Oil and Gas, LLC; a 60% economic interest in Eco Oil; a 42% economic interest in OFX Technologies, LLC ( www.ofxtechnologies.com ); a 10% asset interest in Vega Upstream JV, a business established to identify and coordinate investment opportunities in US onshore oil and gas assets; and a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "could", "should", "envisage', "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "potentially", "expect", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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