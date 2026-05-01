BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Cash Pool Valuation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

1 May 2026

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(In Members' Voluntary Liquidation)

("the Company")

At a General Meeting of the Company held on 16 April 2026, and following the passing of the special resolution by the shareholders, the Company was placed into members' voluntary liquidation and Derek Hyslop and Richard Barker were appointed Joint Liquidators for the purposes of such winding-up in accordance with the recommended proposals for the members' voluntary winding-up of the Company and combination with BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc dated 20 February 2026 ("the Scheme").

At the Calculation Date on 9 April 2026 the Cash Pool was valued at £183,753,873 and was comprised as follows:

- Equities valued at £170,173,138

- Cash Collateral in the sum of £11,480,936

- Accrued Dividend Income in the sum of £2,099,799

In accordance with the Scheme, the equities in the Cash Pool are being sold by the Fund Manager, BlackRock Fund Managers Limited and, in addition, the Company has received cash in respect of certain of the Dividend Income and Collateral, such that the Cash Pool at close of business on 29 April is now comprised of:

- Equities valued at £107,510,944

- Cash Collateral in the sum of £76,904,443 (including future settlement sales)

- Accrued Dividend Income in the sum of £1,174,325

As previously confirmed the total number of shares elected for the Cash Pool is 28,512,678.

Should Shareholders have any queries on the above, please email the Company's mailbox on THRG@parthenon.ey.com .

D N Hyslop and R P Barker are licensed in the United Kingdom to act as Insolvency Practitioners by The Insolvency Practitioners Association. As Insolvency Practitioners, they are bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics in carrying out all professional work relating to the appointment.