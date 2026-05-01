Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

1 May 2026

Moonpig Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") notifies the market that as at 30 April 2026, the Company's ordinary issued share capital consi sts o f 305,836,762 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 305,836,762.

The Company holds 2,018,713 ordinary shares in the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"). The trustee has agreed not to vote these shares. Under IFRS, shares held by the EBT (which is consolidated by the Group) are treated as treasury shares, presented as a deduction from equity and excluded from the weighted average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.