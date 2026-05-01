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WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 21:40
2,340 Euro
+1,74 % +0,040
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3402,56030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
34 Leser
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Moonpig Group Plc - Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Moonpig Group Plc - Completion of Share Buyback Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

1 May 2026

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

The Group announces that it has completed the second instalment of the FY26 Share Buyback Programme, announced on 7 November 2025 to repurchase up to £30 million of its ordinary shares for cancellation.

RBC Europe Limited ("RBC"), which undertook the second instalment of the FY26 Buyback Programme on the Group's behalf (as announced on 7 November 2025), repurchased 14,256,031 shares for an aggregate consideration of c.£30 million, excluding stamp duty and expenses.

The Group has returned c.£60 million to its shareholders through the completion of the FY26 Buyback Programme.

Enquiries:

Moonpig Group

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering. The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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