

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at GBP1.507 billion, or GBP0.178 per share. This compares with GBP1.478 billion, or GBP0.172 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to GBP4.358 billion from GBP4.324 billion last year.



NatWest Group plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP1.507 Bln. vs. GBP1.478 Bln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.178 vs. GBP0.172 last year. -Revenue: GBP4.358 Bln vs. GBP4.324 Bln last year.



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