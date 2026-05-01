Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Inspiration Mining Corp. (CSE: ISP) (OTCID: ISPNF) (WKN: A40GPX) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Flamingo Drilling Ltd. to commence diamond drilling on its Rottenstone North Gold-Copper Project (the "Project") in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company plans to test VMS-style copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold targets along the southeastern boundary of the Rottenstone North Project.

Drill holes have been planned based on geophysical anomalies and regional structural corridors interpreted to be on strike or sub-parallel with Ramp Metals' Rush VMS-style copper-zinc-silver discovery on the adjoining Rottenstone SW Property. Inspiration's drill targets were prioritized based on regional geology and structural interpretation, coincident regional geophysics and remote-sensing (satellite) derived anomalies, and proximity to known mineralized trends in the area.

"These are very exciting times for Inspiration," stated Charles Desjardins, CEO. "We have methodically developed a comprehensive drill plan over the past year and have reached a major milestone. We have also kept a relatively tight share structure leading into this drilling campaign. May 2026 will be the most important time in the Company's history to date, and we are very optimistic about the planned drilling program. Our direct neighbour, Ramp Metals Inc., recently announced (See Ramp news release April 15, 2026) they hit mineralization in all nine holes drilled in close proximity to the planned Inspiration drill program. Management is looking forward to results of the drill program and shareholders of Inpsiration should as well."

Inspiration is one of the largest landholders in the region, in what is rapidly emerging as one of Canada's most exciting new Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) and gold exploration districts. The Company has a 100% ownership in about 35,500 ha (87,700 acres) in the Rottenstone Gold / Copper Camp. The Project is strategically positioned along trend with recent discoveries including Ramp Metals Inc.'s Rush Target, and the Company is armed with cutting-edge satellite data identifying multiple gold-copper targets/trends on the Project.

The Rottenstone North Project (4,512 ha), along with the acquisition of the Rottenstone West Project (31,011 ha) in August, 2026 (Inspiration news release August 22, 2025), brings the total coverage of this exciting new VMS-gold district and trend to 35,500 hectares.

The Rottenstone North and West gold and base metal projects are located immediately west and southwest of Ramp Metals Inc.'s discoveries on its copper-gold sulphide targets at Rush (Ramp Metals' news release February 20, 2014) and Ranger (Ramp Metals' news release June 17, 2024).

Inspiration's Rottenstone projects are located along similar northeast-southwest-trending geological structures that host multiple high-grade showings in the region, including 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5 metres at the Ranger showing (Ramp Metals' news release June 17, 2024) and 0.80% Cu over 21.0 m that included 1.50% Cu over 3.0 metres at the Rush VMS discovery (Ramp Metals' news release April 22, 2026).

Notably, historical work on the Rottenstone West project identified multiple massive sulphide occurrences as early as the 1950s. These areas remain untested by modern exploration methods, presenting compelling targets for new discoveries within a top-tier mining jurisdiction, as ranked by the Fraser Institute (Annual Survey of Mining Companies (2025), 2026).

Figure 1: Location of Inspiration's Rottenstone North and West properties relative to the property of Ramp Metals, along with the interpreted massive sulphide and gold trends in the district.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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In July 2025, Inspiration announced promising results from an Advanced Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography ("AMRT") satellite survey that targeted specific areas of the Rottenstone North Gold-Copper Project (Company news release July 11, 2025). The AMRT survey identified numerous high-priority gold and copper targets along the eastern Property boundary of the Project that are parallel and on trend with Ramp's Rush Target copper-gold-silver discovery, located just a few kilometres away. Inspiration's planned drilling program will test several of these targets.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Inspiration may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (APEGS No. 82498), an independent adviser to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Inspiration Mining Corp.

Inspiration Mining Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

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Source: Inspiration Mining Corp.