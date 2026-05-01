

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback fell to a 3-day low of 1.1741 against the euro and a 2-1/2-month low of 1.3612 against the pound, from an early 3-week high of 1.1655 and a 6-day high of 1.3454, respectively.



The greenback declined to an 8-day low of 0.7805 against the franc and more than a 2-month low of 155.55 against the yen, from an early high of 0.7923 and near a 2-year high of 160.72, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound, 0.76 against the franc and 150.00 against the yen.



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