

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN.DE) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.857 billion, or $3.98 per share. This compares with $1.673 billion, or $3.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $2.019 billion or $4.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $8.781 billion from $8.112 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.857 Bln. vs. $1.673 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.98 vs. $3.51 last year. -Revenue: $8.781 Bln vs. $8.112 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Linde expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.40 to $4.50, up 8% to 10% from the second quarter of last year.



For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted profit per share of $17.60 to $17.90.



For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded an adjusted income of $16.46 per share.



For fiscal 2026, capital expenditures are expected to be $5 billion to $5.5 billion to support growth and maintenance requirements, including the $7.1 billion contractual sale of the gas project backlog.



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