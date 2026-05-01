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WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Stuttgart
30.04.26 | 21:55
31,320 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
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ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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31,26031,38030.04.
31,30031,38030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 12:58 Uhr
110 Leser
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ISS World Services A/S: Update on ownership of ISS Türkiye

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, today announces that it has reached an agreement with private equity firm Actera to acquire the firm's shares in ISS Türkiye. Completion of the transaction is pending regulatory approval.

Copenhagen , May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2021, ISS Türkiye has been owned jointly by Actera (39.9%), management of ISS Türkiye (10%), and ISS (50.1%) as the controlling shareholder.

As previously communicated, Actera and ISS have been in dialogue for some time regarding potential exit options for Actera in accordance with the shareholders' agreement.

With this new agreement, ISS will own 90% of the shares, while the management of ISS Türkiye still owns 10%.

Kasper Fangel, Group CEO of ISS, says:

"I'm pleased that we have reached an agreement with Actera and increased our ownership in ISS Türkiye. I would like to express my thanks to Actera for the successful journey over the past years, where the business has realised significant profitable growth and entered new strategic segments. Türkiye has developed into a significant market for ISS and delivers a strong cashflow contribution. This agreement not only provides clarity to continue the strategic growth journey but also underlines ISS's commitment to our more than 40,000 colleagues in Türkiye, who serve thousands of key account customers every day."

For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468


About ISS
ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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