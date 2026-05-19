ISS A/S: Settlement agreement and extension of partnership between Deutsche Telekom and ISS until the end of 2035

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 19 May 2026

No. 33/2026

This announcement contains publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Settlement agreement and extension of partnership between Deutsche Telekom and ISS until the end of 2035

ISS A/S a leading workplace experience and facility service company, today announces that it has reached a settlement agreement regarding the contractual disagreements between ISS and Deutsche Telekom AG as referred to in the ISS 2025 Annual Report.

The agreement marks a positive resolution of the past dispute between the parties and reflects a shared commitment to moving forward with a strengthened partnership.

As a sign of the renewed collaboration and long-term commitment, the parties have agreed to extend and amend the existing contract until the end of 2035.

"This agreement marks an important step forward for our collaboration with Deutsche Telekom and creates a strong foundation for the future. Deutsche Telekom is a key customer and strategic partner for ISS, and this agreement and extension of our partnership highlights our continued commitment to strengthening and growing our relationship going forward," said Kasper Fangel, Group CEO of ISS.

The partnership will continue to build on the strengths of both organisations, supported by targeted investments, close collaboration, and a shared focus on enhancing workplace experiences, digital solutions, and innovation.

- We are pleased to have reached an agreement with ISS, creating a strong foundation for our continued collaboration. Our partnership is based on a shared ambition to deliver outstanding services for our customers through industry leading operational excellence, innovation, cost efficiency, and the targeted use of AI-driven solutions and smart building technologies. This agreement provides a renewed basis for further strengthening our partnership and pursuing future opportunities that benefit both parties," said Rainer Hoff, Senior Vice President Group Real Estate at Deutsche Telekom AG.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com