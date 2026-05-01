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WKN: A2P2JR | ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VK
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 07:39
273,80 Euro
+3,09 % +8,20
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
265,40265,9030.04.
265,00266,2030.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AON
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AON PLC273,80+3,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.