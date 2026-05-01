BeMetals Corp.: BeMetals Announces Resumption of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange and Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) ("BeMetals" or the "Company") announces that trading of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") will resume, effective at the open of market on May 5, 2026, and, further to its news release dated April 16, 2026, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to consolidate the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for every 10 common shares (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation will take effect at the start of trading on May 8, 2026, and the Company's common shares will trade under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 081379307/CA0813793076 under the stock symbol "BMET". As a result of the Consolidation, the 294,423,604 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation will be reduced to approximately 29,442,360 common shares. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportionate voting power will remain unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional common shares.

In connection with the Consolidation, the Company expects to send letters of transmittal to registered holders of its common shares for use in transmitting their existing share certificates ("Existing Certificates") to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., in exchange for new certificates ("New Certificates") representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which each shareholder is entitled.

No delivery of a New Certificate to a shareholder will be made until the shareholder has surrendered its Existing Certificates. Until surrendered, each Existing Certificate shall be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled.

About BeMetals Corp.

BeMetals is a Canadian, precious and base metals exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects, while continuing to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities. The Company's immediate focus is exploration of the Savant Gold Project with district-scale potential to host both iron formation-hosted and shear-hosted gold systems of size. This is a proven mining region with current operations including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Company also holds interest in copper and gold exploration projects located in Zambia and Japan, respectively. BeMetals is led by an experienced team and is supported by a strategic shareholder, B2Gold, with approximately 37% ownership interest.

ON BEHALF OF BEMETALS CORP.

"Kristen Reinertson"

Kristen Reinertson

Interim CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Kristen Reinertson

Telephone: +1-604-908-4495

Email: info@bemetalscorp.com

Website: www.bemetalscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated effective date of resumption of trading of the

Consolidation and the approximate number of common shares of the Company that will be outstanding following the Consolidation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on the beliefs and assumptions of BeMetals management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including but not limited to the assumption that all regulatory, stock exchange, regulatory and court approvals will be obtained in a timely manner and on reasonable terms; that conditions to resumption of trading and closing of the Consolidation and will be satisfied in a timely manner and as expected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the required final approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

SOURCE: BeMetals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bemetals-announces-resumption-of-trading-on-tsx-venture-exchange-and-effective-da-1163083