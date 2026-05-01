Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) ("American Pacific", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana will be featured on "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson" in a gold report currently scheduled for TV broadcast on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Full Measure is a weekly Sunday television news magazine program focusing on investigative, original, and accountability reporting. The managing editor and host is Sharyl Attkisson, a five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting. She is backed by a team of award-winning journalists with decades of experience.

Full Measure is broadcast to 43 million US households and reports weekly viewership of over 1.1 million viewers weekly on Sinclair Broadcast Group stations, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, MyTV, Univision, and Telemundo affiliates. The program is also posted on Sundays on the Home Page of FullMeasure.news.

The program airs on Sinclair television stations across the United States on 140 syndication affiliates that broadcast Full Measure in the United States, in the range of 80 TV markets on Sunday mornings.

Time: Check your local listings HERE

Online Viewing: www.FullMeasure.news.

The May 3 episode will include a news segment on gold, including American Pacific Mining's Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. In the episode, American Pacific Mining's Managing Director of Exploration, Eric Saderholm, will provide a tour of the Madison Copper-Gold Project to a U.S. nationwide audience. "We are proud to have our flagship Madison Project featured on Full Measure," commented CEO & Director, Warwick Smith. "Our copper and gold project will be profiled to a wide audience just as we prepare for the most expansive drill program our team has ever conducted at the Project."

The Full Measure May 3 episode on gold is a reflection of the growing interest in resource development in the U.S. and security of North American mineral supply chains. The content is produced and edited by Full Measure team. The Company has no control over the content or how any raw footage of American Pacific representatives may be edited or altered. The Company has not and will not be given any opportunity to review or provide any input on the edited content. The Company is not responsible for the accuracy of the final broadcasted content.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining is a precious and base metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position with milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. American Pacific also holds a significant equity position in ICG Silver & Gold through a spin out of the Tuscarora District Project. Several additional high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada remain in the asset portfolio. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:

Warwick Smith, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the completion of the transaction, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to, the transaction and receipt of all necessary approvals therefor. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295261

Source: American Pacific Mining Corp.