Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) (WKN: A422L8) ("American Pacific", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a field reconnaissance and surface sampling program at its Ziggurat Gold Project ("Ziggurat" or the "Project") in Nye County, Nevada.

The field program was designed to advance the Company's understanding of priority target areas and expand surface geochemical coverage across the Project. During the program, field crews collected 59 rock samples and 20 stream sediment samples from prospective areas identified through prior geological mapping, geochemical work, and geophysical interpretation.

"Ziggurat is located in the emerging Round Mountain Trend in south central Nevada in an area dominated by calderas, epithermal gold/silver systems and sediment hosted expressions, including the nearby multi-million-ounce Northumberland gold mine," commented Managing Director of Exploration, Eric Saderholm. "At least three stages of igneous and volcanic heat sources have generated multiple nearby prospects and operating mines. Our Phase I field work has identified abundant untested alteration zones over roughly 75% of this large property. We look forward to receiving assay results from our initial sampling, the results of which will allow for a more focused Phase II program in early Q3 and help to optimize a future drilling program."

Ziggurat is located at the northern end of the Round Mountain Trend, an active and highly prospective mining region in Nevada that hosts several multi-million-ounce gold systems. The Project is located approximately 20 kilometres from the Round Mountain Mine and 13 kilometres from Gold Hill Mine, both operated by Kinross Gold Corporation, and adjacent to Newmont Corporation's Northumberland Mine (see Figure 1).





Figure 1: The Ziggurat Gold Project's location within broader mineralized district.

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The current reconnaissance and sampling program is focused on evaluating areas with favourable alteration, structural preparation, and geochemical signatures considered prospective for Carlin-type gold mineralization. Previous work at Ziggurat has identified strong pathfinder element geochemistry, including arsenic, mercury, and antimony, as well as a broad kilometre-scale alteration footprint and geophysical targets that remain untested by drilling.

Rock samples were collected from select outcrops, float, altered zones, and areas of geological interest (see Image 1). Stream sediment samples were collected to evaluate drainage-scale geochemical dispersion patterns and identify potential upstream source areas for future follow-up. Results are expected later in Q2.





Image 1: The Ziggurat Gold Project. Outcrop of Paleozoic sediments. Yellow = bedding, blue = structure, red = quartz/carbonate veining.

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Ziggurat Project Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

American Pacific Mining is committed to maintaining high-quality exploration and analytical practices at the Ziggurat Project. Rock chip and sediment samples were collected by Company personnel under the supervision of qualified geological staff. Samples were securely bagged, labeled, and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to ALS Global Laboratories Geochemistry, 1345 Water St, Elko, NV 89801, USA, an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

Samples will be prepared and analyzed using industry standard analytical methods including ME-MS41, Au-AA23. The Company will review laboratory internal QA/QC results, including standards, blanks, and duplicate analyses. Final assay certificates will be delivered directly to the Company by ALS Global Laboratories.

The results of rock chip sampling are selective by nature. Accordingly, the results of rock chip sampling are not necessarily indicative of mineralization across the Project.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About the Ziggurat Gold Project

The Ziggurat Gold Project is located in Nevada at the northern end of the Round Mountain Trend. The Project was acquired by American Pacific through its acquisition of Clearview Gold in May 2023. Ziggurat benefits from excellent infrastructure and year-round, cost-effective exploration access. The Project is considered prospective for Carlin-type gold mineralization, with prior work identifying strong pathfinder element geochemistry, broad alteration, and geophysical targets that have not yet been drill tested.

This news release references mining projects which are nearby or adjacent to the Ziggurat Gold Project. Mineralization on such nearby or adjacent projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Ziggurat Gold Project.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining is a precious and base metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position with milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. American Pacific also holds a significant equity position in ICG Silver & Gold through a spin out of the Tuscarora District Project in Nevada. Several additional high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada remain in the asset portfolio. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the completion of the transaction, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to, the transaction and receipt of all necessary approvals therefor. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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Source: American Pacific Mining Corp.