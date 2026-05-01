TotalEnergies and Philippines-based developer Nextnorth have started construction of a 440 MWp solar plant in Isabela province after reaching financial close on $300 million of international bank financing.International lenders have backed TotalEnergies and Nextnorth's 440 MWp solar project in the Philippines, providing $300 million in financing for the plant now under construction. The project, located in the city of Ilagan, Isabela province, is owned 65% by TotalEnergies and 35% by Nextnorth. TotalEnergies said the plant will be operational by the end of 2027 and is projected to produce 13.5 ...

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