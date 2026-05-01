

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $125 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.3% to $7.197 billion from $7.677 billion last year.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $125 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $7.197 Bln vs. $7.677 Bln last year.



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