Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (FSE: R6B) ("Guardian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strengthening of its Advisory Board with the appointment of Mr. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng as an Advisor.

Graydon Kowal, President & Chief Executive Officer of Guardian , commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Eric to our Advisory Board. His exceptional track record of discovering, advancing, and monetizing high-quality precious metals assets, combined with his deep technical expertise and capital markets experience, will be invaluable as we advance our exploration and development strategy. Eric's insight strengthens our ability to evaluate opportunities and execute on our goal of creating long-term shareholder value."

About Eric Fier

Mr. Fier is a Certified Professional Geologist (USA) and Engineer (Canada) with over 35 years of international experience in the mining sector. He has a proven track record across the full mining lifecycle, with extensive expertise in exploration, project evaluation, resource and reserve estimation, economic analysis, project development, mine finance, and the successful delivery of projects on time and on budget through to production.

Mr. Fier currently serves as Chairman of Mako Mining Corp. and as Chief Executive Officer and Director of SilverCrest Resources Inc., and most recently served as a Director of Coeur Mining Inc. He founded SilverCrest Metals Inc. in 2015 and served as its Chief Executive Officer and Director until its acquisition by Coeur Mining Inc. in February 2025 for approximately US$1.7 billion, which included the high-grade Las Chispas silver and gold mine in Mexico. Prior to that, Mr. Fier co-founded SilverCrest Mines Inc. in 2002, serving as CEO and Director until its acquisition by First Majestic Silver Corp. in 2015 for approximately C$154 million, resulting in approximately 25% ownership in First Majestic.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Fier held senior technical and management roles, including Chief Geologist with Pegasus Gold Corp., Senior Engineer and Manager with Newmont Mining Corp., and Project Manager with Eldorado Gold Corp. He also worked as a senior engineer with EBA Engineering, a division of Tetra Tech, across the Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut, including assisting the Nunavut government with expert technical reviews related to permitting the Meadowbank Mine.

Mr. Fier holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Geological Engineering and Mine Engineering from Montana Technological University.

About Guardian Exploration Inc.

Guardian Exploration Inc. is a TSXV-listed company (TSXV: GX) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (FSE: R6B) engaged in mineral exploration and development. Guardian's portfolios include the Sundog Gold Project and Esker Gold Projects in Nunavut's Kivalliq Region, the Mount Cameron Ag-Zn-Pb Project in Yukon's Mayo Mining District, and the Kaigani Gold Project in Southeast Alaska.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and relate primarily to the Company's 2026 exploration plans, project evaluation activities, and strategic objectives.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned or future exploration activities, potential follow-up programs, the advancement of exploration targets, potential drilling programs, future permitting, and the Company's strategic objectives and priorities.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable at the time they are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, results of exploration activities, availability of financing, receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, permitting timelines, environmental and Indigenous consultation processes, operational and logistical challenges, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Guardian Exploration Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295410

Source: Guardian Exploration Inc.