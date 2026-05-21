Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (FSE: R6B) ("Guardian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strengthening of its Advisory Board with the appointment of Mr. Scott C. Pimm as an Advisor to the Board.

Graydon Kowal, President & CEO of Guardian Exploration, commented: "Scott brings an exceptional combination of large-scale construction leadership, operational execution, and northern experience to Guardian. I have had the opportunity to spend time around a number of Scott's projects and have seen firsthand his ability to manage complex infrastructure and construction programs in challenging environments. His practical experience working across remote regions of Western Canada, combined with his aviation and logistics background, will provide valuable insight as Guardian continues advancing its exploration portfolio in Nunavut and the Yukon. We are very pleased to welcome Scott to the Advisory Board."

About Scott Pimm

Mr. Pimm is a senior construction and industrial infrastructure executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience delivering major pipeline, facilities, compression, and industrial fabrication projects throughout Western Canada. He brings extensive operational, construction management, logistics, and northern infrastructure expertise to Guardian as the Company advances exploration activities across its portfolio of projects in Nunavut, Yukon, and British Columbia.

Mr. Pimm is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remuda Steel Corporation, an Alberta-based structural steel and industrial fabrication company serving the energy and industrial sectors. Prior to founding Remuda Steel, he held senior leadership positions with major energy infrastructure companies, including Director, Construction at Spectra Energy Inc., a role he continued with Enbridge Inc. following Enbridge's acquisition of Spectra Energy. In these roles, he oversaw major capital expansion projects ranging from $100 million to more than $3 billion annually across Canada.

During his career, Mr. Pimm has led construction and commissioning programs involving large-scale pipeline systems, compressor stations, facilities infrastructure, winter construction operations, mountainous terrain projects, and remote logistics execution throughout Western Canada and northern operating environments. He has also been recognized for his leadership in construction safety, quality management systems, and operational excellence.

Mr. Pimm additionally holds a private pilot license with multi-engine IFR and Citation Jet endorsement, bringing extensive aviation and remote-access experience that complements Guardian's northern exploration activities.

Mr. Pimm commented: "I am excited to join Guardian Exploration's Advisory Board at an important stage in the Company's growth. Guardian has assembled a compelling portfolio of exploration projects in highly prospective jurisdictions, and I look forward to contributing operational, construction, and northern logistics experience to support the Company's ongoing advancement."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Guardian Exploration Inc.

"Graydon Kowal"

Graydon Kowal

President & Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and relate primarily to the Company's 2026 exploration plans, project evaluation activities, and strategic objectives.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned or future exploration activities, potential follow-up programs, the advancement of exploration targets, potential drilling programs, future permitting, and the Company's strategic objectives and priorities.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable at the time they are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, results of exploration activities, availability of financing, receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, permitting timelines, environmental and Indigenous consultation processes, operational and logistical challenges, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Guardian Exploration Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298338

Source: Guardian Exploration Inc.