Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) (formerly Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.) ("Altrova Health" or the "Company") announces the completion of its corporate rebranding and the commencement of trading of its common shares under the new name and ticker symbol "ROVA" on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), effective today.

Corporate Name and Ticker Change

The name and ticker change follow shareholder approval obtained at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on April 8, 2026. The following summarizes the changes now in effect:

Former name: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

New name: Altrova Health Inc.

Former ticker: SPLY (CSE)

New ticker: ROVA (CSE)

CUSIP/ISIN: 022093108 / CA0220931087

No action is required by existing shareholders in connection with the name or ticker change. Share certificates previously issued under the name Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. remain valid and need not be exchanged. Shareholders with questions regarding their holdings are encouraged to contact their broker or the Company's transfer agent.

Background

The rebranding to Altrova Health reflects the Company's evolution since its founding. The Company has expanded its focus to include public health technology and detection solutions, including exclusive Canadian distribution rights for the NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB") NIRLIGHT drug analysis device from, as well as its ToxiShield fentanyl and drink-spiking detection product line. The new name is intended to better reflect the Company's current operating profile and strategic direction as it continues to develop its business.

Management Commentary

"This marks a meaningful step in the continued development of our business. The Altrova Health name represents where the Company is today and the direction we are pursuing. We look forward to continuing to execute on our operating plan and keeping our shareholders informed of our progress." - Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer, Altrova Health Inc.

"The rebranding to Altrova Health is about building something larger and more durable than any single product. We have always believed this Company had the foundation to grow into a broader health platform, and that is exactly what we are pursuing. I am proud of the progress the team has made and confident in the direction ahead." - Raf Souccar, Chairman of the Board, Altrova Health Inc.

About Altrova Health Inc.

Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a Canadian public company building a growing portfolio of health solutions across detection, protection, treatment, and wellness. The Company's strategy is focused on supporting multiple products, brands, and growth pathways under one stronger corporate identity, expanding beyond any single product story to create a more durable business. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its product offerings across the public health and safety sector.

For more information, please visit www.altrovahealth.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Altrova Health Inc.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved its contents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "project," "potential," "strategy," "continue," "pursuing," "evaluate," or variations of such words and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's strategic direction and business plans; the Company's intention to continue to execute on its operating plan; the Company's strategy of supporting multiple products, brands, and growth pathways under one corporate identity; the Company's plans to expand its product offerings across the public health and safety sector; the Company's plans to build a broader health platform; the Company's intention to expand beyond any single product; the anticipated benefits of the corporate rebranding; and statements regarding the implementation of matters approved at the Company's annual general meeting.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and estimates made by the Company's management, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business strategy and operating plan; the Company's ability to commercialize its existing products and develop or acquire new products; the Company's ability to maintain its existing distribution agreements, including with NIRLAB SA; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain all necessary regulatory approvals and certifications; the availability of sufficient working capital and financing to fund ongoing operations and growth initiatives; general economic, market, and business conditions; and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: limited operating history and revenue; the early stage of the Company's product commercialization; reliance on a small number of products and distribution agreements; risks related to product development, regulatory approval, and market acceptance; competition from larger and better-financed competitors; reliance on key personnel; the Company's ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies; general economic, political, and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295404

Source: Altrova Health Inc.