

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $384.1 million, or $3.66 per share. This compares with $249.4 million, or $2.37 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $388.2 million or $3.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $1.273 billion from $1.195 billion last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $384.1 Mln. vs. $249.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.66 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.273 Bln vs. $1.195 Bln last year.



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