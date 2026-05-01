

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $157.09 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $61.76 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $341.08 million from $309.15 million last year.



Federal Realty Investment Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $157.09 Mln. vs. $61.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $341.08 Mln vs. $309.15 Mln last year.



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