

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $621 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $665 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $847 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $5.01 billion from $4.07 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $621 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $5.01 Bln vs. $4.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.45 To $ 3.69



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