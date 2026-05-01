West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") announces that it has entered into two investor relations and marketing agreements (collectively, the "Agreements"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), to enhance investor awareness and engagement.

Winning Media LLC Agreement

The Company has entered into an investor relations and digital marketing services agreement dated April 28, 2026 with Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media"), an arm's length service provider based in Houston, Texas.

Under the terms of the agreement, Winning Media will provide a range of investor relations and digital marketing services, including programmatic advertising, financial content distribution, influencer outreach, native advertising, podcast placements, email and SMS campaigns, and other online marketing initiatives designed to increase market awareness of the Company.

The agreement is for an initial term of two (2) months, commencing upon TSXV acceptance. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Winning Media a total fee of US$200,000, payable following TSXV acceptance. No securities will be issued to Winning Media as compensation.

Winning Media and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, do not currently own any securities of Surge.

Rose & Company Agreement

The Company has also entered into an investor relations services agreement with Rose & Company Holdings LLC ("Rose & Co."), an arm's length firm based in New York, effective May 1, 2026, subject to TSXV acceptance.

Rose & Co. will provide strategic investor relations services, including investor targeting and outreach, non-deal roadshows, investor feedback analysis, and refinement of the Company's investor messaging and presentation materials.

The agreement has an initial term of twelve (12) months, subject to renewal for subsequent 12 month terms on the written agreement of the parties to such renewal. As consideration, the Company will pay Rose & Co. a quarterly cash retainer of US$25,000 (a total of US$100,000 over the initial term). In addition, the Company has agreed to grant 400,000 stock options to Rose & Co., exercisable at a price of $0.75, for a term of three (3) years. 100,000 options will vest three, six, nine and 12 months after issuance, in accordance with TSXV Policy 4.4, and are subject to TSXV approval.

Rose & Co. and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, do not currently own any securities of Surge.

Regulatory Matters

Both Agreements are subject to acceptance by the TSXV. The Company will file all required documentation, including Form 3C's and applicable Personal Information Forms, in accordance with TSXV Policy 3.4. No services will commence and no compensation will be paid until TSXV acceptance has been obtained.

The Company confirms that all investor relations activities will be conducted in compliance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies, including restrictions relating to promotional activities, disclosure, and trading.

The Company is also granting a total of 900,000 stock options, exercisable for a period of three years, at an exercise price of $0.75 a share to certain consultants.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals Inc., a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on development of high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering battery electric storage and electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and a listing on the OTCQX Market in the USA, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

Director, President & CEO

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities including lithium and nickel, the accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure or water, changes in laws, rules and regulations including in the United States, Nevada or California or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for lithium related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in the United States or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations, and intentions with respect to development of its business and of its Nevada properties may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions (including US government subsidies or incentives) on its ability to secure further financing or funding of its Nevada properties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water-related risks) and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

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Source: Surge Battery Metals Inc.