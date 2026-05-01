Building on its previously announced artificial intelligence strategy, the Company is establishing a software research and development focus area at the intersection of AI and quantum computing, led by Head of Strategy Ujjwal Roy (as previously announced by the Company in its news release on February 24, 2026).

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTC: TWOH) (the "Company") today announced that, as part of the broader artificial intelligence initiative previously communicated by the Company, it is expanding its AI strategy to include a dedicated software research and development focus area at the intersection of artificial intelligence and quantum computing. This focus area will be led by Ujjwal Roy, Head of Strategy at Two Hands Corporation (as previously announced by the Company in its news release on February 24, 2026).

Scope of the Initiative

The Company's focus area will be conducted on a software-only basis. The Company does not intend to develop, manufacture, or operate quantum computing hardware, and does not intend to invest in cryogenic systems, semiconductor fabrication facilities, clean rooms, or dilution refrigerators. Instead, the Company intends to access existing third-party quantum computing resources through commercially available cloud platforms.

Within this software-only scope, the Company's planned areas of work include:

Development of AI agent and orchestration software designed to interface with third-party quantum computing services;

Applied research on hybrid optimization techniques that combine classical machine learning methods with access to third-party quantum compute resources;

Internal prototype development to evaluate technical feasibility, performance, and potential enterprise applications; and

Recruitment of personnel with relevant software, machine learning, and quantum information science expertise.

Rationale

The Company believes that a software-only approach allows it to focus its capital and personnel on software development and applied research, rather than on capital-intensive hardware infrastructure. The initiative is intended to extend the artificial intelligence capabilities the Company has previously disclosed by applying them to a software domain that the Company believes is consistent with its existing technical and operational capabilities.

"This focus area is an extension of the artificial intelligence initiative the Company has already announced," said Ujjwal Roy, Head of Strategy at Two Hands Corporation. "Our work will be conducted on a software-only basis and will concentrate on AI orchestration software, applied research, and internal prototype development. We intend to provide further updates as the initiative progresses."

Next Steps and Disclosure

The Company intends to provide updates on the initiative through subsequent news releases and continuous disclosure filings as material developments occur, including in respect of personnel, technical milestones, and any commercial arrangements. The Company is not, at this time, providing specific timelines, revenue projections, or comparisons to other companies in connection with the initiative.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation is a diversified operating company. As previously announced, the Company has adopted an artificial intelligence focused strategy. The initiative described in this release is an extension of that strategy.

About Ujjwal Roy

Ujjwal Roy is Head of Strategy at Two Hands Corporation. He is also Founder and CEO of ScaleBuild AI and President of the World AI Alliance, a global nonprofit focused on responsible AI governance. His engineering background includes positions at Intel, Micron, and IBM, complemented by Wall Street finance experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Company's strategic direction, the establishment and intended scope of its artificial intelligence and quantum computing focus area, the Company's planned software development and applied research activities, the use of third-party quantum computing resources, and the Company's intention to provide future updates.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and expectations of management as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to recruit and retain personnel, the availability and cost of third-party quantum computing resources, technical risks associated with software research and development, general economic and market conditions, and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that the initiative described in this release will be successfully implemented or will achieve any particular outcome. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295285

Source: Two Hands Corporation