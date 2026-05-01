FLSmidth & Co. A/S: FLSmidth announces that Chief People Officer, Cori Petersen, will leave the company

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

1 May 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth & Co. A/S today announces that Cori Petersen, Chief People Officer & Global Business Services EVP, will be stepping down from her position and leave the company. Cori has been with FLS since 2016, initially leading HR in the US, and in 2019 she was promoted to the executive team with expanded global responsibilities including Health & Safety and later also Global Business Services.

Prathima Adluri has been appointed Interim Chief People Officer. Based in the US, Prathima currently serves as SVP, Head of Leadership Business Partnering and People Experience, and brings more than 20 years of experience working with global teams and stakeholders across geographies.

"Over the past 10 years Cori as played an important role in shaping and supporting the company's people and operational priorities across regions. On behalf of the executive team, I wish Cori all the best and thank her for her contributions to FLS," comments Toni Laaksonen, CEO at FLSmidth.

Contacts:

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com