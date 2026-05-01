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WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
30.04.26 | 17:35
22,880 Euro
+5,10 % +1,110
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,52022,73030.04.
22,60022,73030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Carnival PLC - Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

Carnival PLC - Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

MIAMI, May 1, 2026 -- On April 20, 2026, Carnival Corporation & plc(NYSE: CCL) (LSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) announced that their shareholders had voted in favor of the proposed DLC Unification (unification of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc's dual-listed company structure) and the proposed redomiciliation of Carnival Corporation from Panama to Bermuda. Carnival Corporation & plc are pleased to announce that the UK Court has today sanctioned the Scheme pursuant to which the DLC Unification is being implemented.

Next Steps and Timetable

The expected timetable of principal events remains as set out on pages viii and ix of the combined shareholder document referred to below.

The Scheme remains conditional on, and will become effective upon, the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the UK Registrar of Companies, which is expected to occur on May 7, 2026.

The Scheme Record Time is expected to be 6.00 p.m. on May 5, 2026.

The last day for dealings in, and for registrations of transfers of, Carnival plc's ordinary shares is expected to be May 5, 2026, and Carnival plc's ordinary shares will be disabled in CREST from 6.00 p.m. on that date.

The listing of Carnival plc's ordinary shares on the Official List and dealings in such shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for Listed Securities are expected to be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. on May 6, 2026. London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. It is expected that the cancellation of admission to listing and to trading of Carnival plc's ordinary shares will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on May 7, 2026.

A further announcement will be made when the DLC Unification and Redomiciliation Transactions have completed, which is expected to occur on May 7, 2026.

General

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the combined shareholder document dated February 27, 2026, comprising a registration statement on Form S-4 and a joint definitive proxy statement in compliance with Regulation 14A of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and section 897 of the UK Companies Act 2006. All references to times in this announcement are to London times unless otherwise stated.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.comand www.seabourn.com.

CONTACT: Carnival Corporation Investor Relations Contact: Beth Roberts, Carnival Corporation, ir@carnival.com; Carnival Corporation Media Contacts: Jody Venturoni, Carnival Corporation, jventuroni@carnival.com, Janna Rowell, Carnival Corporation, jrowell@carnival.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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