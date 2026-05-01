

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported Friday that it sold a total of 80,157 units in April 2026, down 2 percent from last year's 81,503 units, driven by electrified vehicles that accounted for one-third of total sales.



The company posted multiple best-ever April results led by Sonata Hybrid and Elantra Hybrid. Santa Fe Hybrid and the all-new Palisade family also set a new April retail record.



Hyundai also maintained momentum with its U.S. assembled IONIQ 5 sales growing 6% reinforcing the brand's commitment to electric vehicles.



For the year-to-date period, total sales edged up to 285,545 units from 285,057 units in the same period last year.



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