BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



1 May 2026



The Board of BlackRock American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 October 2026 of 3.75 pence per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 9 June 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 15 May 2026 (ex-dividend date is 14 May 2026). The quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.5% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 30 April 2026 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 250.25 pence per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

William Rowledge

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2284

