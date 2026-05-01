EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



01.05.2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7 Postal code: 34131 City: Kassel

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 29 Apr 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.21 % 0.78 % 3.99 % 179100000 Previous notification 2.3 % 0.81 % 3.11 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000KSAG888 0 5748561 0 % 3.21 % Total 5748561 3.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Long Call Options 19/06/2026 - 18/06/2027 468700 0.26 % Rights of Use over Shares At any time 321900 0.18 % Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 11206 0.01 % Total 801806 0.45 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swaps 13/03/2028 - 05/03/2029 Physical 43161 0.02 % Warrant No expiration date Cash 550000 0.31 % Swaps On Baskets 03/03/2028 Cash 1541 0 % Total 594702 0.33 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Europe SE % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

01 May 2026





01.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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