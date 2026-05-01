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WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.05.26 | 19:34
1,715 US-Dollar
-2,83 % -0,050
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 18:38 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SMX Public Limited: SMX Redefines Luxury: In a Market Built on Story, Only Provenance Makes It Real

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) is bringing a new level of verification to the global luxury market, where authenticity, provenance, and brand integrity are no longer marketing claims-they are business-critical requirements.

Luxury has always traded on story. Where something comes from. Who made it. What it represents. But in today's global marketplace - where counterfeiting, gray markets, resale platforms, and fragmented supply chains are expanding-those stories are harder to prove and easier to challenge.

SMX is changing that by embedding identity directly into the materials luxury goods are made from.

Using its molecular marking technology, SMX inserts invisible, durable markers into materials such as textiles, leather, precious metals, and other high-value inputs. Those materials are then linked to secure digital records that track origin, chain of custody, and lifecycle movement from source to final sale-and beyond.

In practical terms, SMX gives luxury products something they have never truly had before: proof that lives inside the product itself.

That shift matters because luxury is no longer confined to the point of sale. Today's market includes resale, authentication platforms, secondary markets, collectors, and global consumers who expect transparency. A handbag, watch, or piece of jewelry may change hands multiple times across borders and decades. With each transaction, the need for verification grows.

SMX enables that verification to persist.

Instead of relying on certificates, receipts, or external authentication services, luxury brands can embed identity at the material level-creating a permanent connection between the physical product and its digital record. That record can confirm authenticity, validate origin, track ownership pathways, and support resale with confidence.

For brands, that means stronger protection against counterfeiting and unauthorized distribution. For consumers, it means greater confidence in what they are buying-whether new or pre-owned. For the secondary market, it creates a new standard of trust that can unlock value and liquidity.

The implications extend beyond authentication.

Luxury brands are increasingly under pressure to prove sourcing claims, sustainability commitments, and responsible production practices. Where materials come from-whether it's gold, leather, textiles, or gemstones-is no longer a back-office concern. It is front and center in consumer decision-making and regulatory scrutiny.

SMX provides a way to substantiate those claims with verifiable data tied directly to the material itself.

By giving materials a persistent identity, SMX allows brands to demonstrate origin, document ethical sourcing, verify recycled or reclaimed content, and maintain transparency across complex, global supply chains.

The result is a shift from storytelling to substantiation.

In a market where perception has always driven value, proof is becoming the new currency. Consumers are more informed. Regulators are more demanding. Counterfeiters are more sophisticated. And the resale market is redefining how luxury goods are valued over time.

SMX positions luxury brands to meet that moment.

The old model asked customers to trust the brand. The new model allows them to verify the product.

That distinction is becoming critical. Because in the next era of luxury, what matters most will not just be what a product looks like - but whether its story can be proven, end to end, without gaps, without doubt, and without relying on anything that can be separated from the material itself.

SMX is building that infrastructure-embedding trust where it has never existed before: inside the product.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-redefines-luxury-in-a-market-built-on-story-only-provenance-1163128

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.