TSS, Inc.: TSS to Host First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on May 7, 2026

GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, will report its 2026 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The Company will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1- 888-506-0062 toll free from the U.S. or Canada. Other international callers may access the call at 1- 973-528-0011. The event ID number is 804808.

A replay will be available until May 21, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 53895.

Investors may also access a live audio webcast of this conference call and replay the call for one year following the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2294/53895.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR TSS, Inc. James Carbonara (646) 755-7412 Danny Chism, CFO Brett Maas (646) 536-7331 (512) 310-4908 tssi@haydenir.com dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-to-host-first-quarter-2026-earnings-conference-call-on-may-7-1163184