Burns Lake, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Lake Babine Nation wishes to address recent news regarding Pacific Booker and the Morrison deposit located within Lake Babine Nation traditional territory.

We are aware of the offer by American Eagle Gold to acquire Pacific Booker Minerals. In American Eagle Gold's news release (view here), we stated that the Nation supports American Eagle Gold's proposed acquisition of Pacific Booker and we welcome the opportunity for a constructive reset in engagement on Morrison with American Eagle Gold.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295528

Source: Lake Babine Nation