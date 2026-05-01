Burns Lake, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Lake Babine Nation wishes to address recent news regarding Pacific Booker and the Morrison deposit located within Lake Babine Nation traditional territory.
We are aware of the offer by American Eagle Gold to acquire Pacific Booker Minerals. In American Eagle Gold's news release (view here), we stated that the Nation supports American Eagle Gold's proposed acquisition of Pacific Booker and we welcome the opportunity for a constructive reset in engagement on Morrison with American Eagle Gold.
For Media Inquiries:
Frank Peebles
Senior Communications Specialist
Lake Babine Nation
225 Sus Ave | PO Box 879
Burns Lake, BC Canada V0J 1E0
Office Phone: 250-692-4700
Office fax: 250-692-4769
Cell (call+text): 778-890-0033
frank.peebles@lakebabine.com
Website: www.lakebabine.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295528
Source: Lake Babine Nation