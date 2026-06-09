Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) ("Pacific Booker" or the "Company") confirms that American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle") announced on Friday that it had terminated its unsolicited take-over bid for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pacific Booker (the "Hostile Bid") effective immediately.

Pacific Booker will continue the Company's previously announced strategic review process, which is being led by an independent Special Committee of the Board.

On June 2, 2026, the Company issued a press release in which, among other things, announced the establishment of a Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"). The release described Kent Zehr as a Professional Engineer. Mr. Zehr's membership in the Association of Professional Engineers and Geologists of Alberta had lapsed as of December 31, 2025. Accordingly, Mr. Zehr should not have been described as a Professional Engineer in the release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the ongoing strategic review process and results thereof; the activities and provision of services by the TAB and the compensation thereof, completion of the technical review and the timing thereof, future engagements and the preparation of a future PEA. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pacific Booker to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risks described in the Company's most recent management discussion and analysis and those risks set out in the Company's other public documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Pacific Booker's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300656

Source: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.