Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) ("Pacific Booker" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has granted 250,000 stock options to Jonathan McCullough pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $2.80 per common share and will expire on May 1, 2029, being three years from the date of grant. The options will vest on grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde, Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

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Source: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.