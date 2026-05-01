Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 7, 2026, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of 5,015,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,507,500. The Offering was over-subscribed by an aggregate of $507,500.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.75 for a term of two years from the date of issuance thereof.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible third parties dealing at an arm's length with the Company (the "Finders") cash commissions totaling C$78,575, representing 7% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders, and issued an aggregate of 157,150 non-transferable finder's fee warrants (each, a "FF Warrant"), with each FF Warrant exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.75 for a term of two years from the date of issuance thereof.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and software development.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Integrated Quantum

Integrated Quantum is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include AIQu platform that supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL is its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. Integrated Quantum's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale, complemented by its Managed Services offering and SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring. For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approval in respect of the Offering, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295551

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.