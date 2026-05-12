Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum", "IQT", or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its global Kaggle hackathon, "Pierce the VEIL: Hack It and Crack It Simulation," which commenced on April 24, 2026.

Kaggle, a Google-owned platform, is widely recognized as one of the world's largest data science and machine learning communities, connecting a global network of developers, researchers, and AI practitioners. With over 30 million users worldwide, Kaggle reflects the massive scale and growing influence of the global AI and data science ecosystem.

The competition commenced on April 24, 2026, and will run for approximately one month from launch, providing participants with a defined window to develop and submit their solutions. A total prize pool of USD $10,000 will be awarded, with $8,000 awarded to the top-performing solution and $2,000 awarded to a secondary qualifying submission, based on the competition's validation criteria.

The competition is a global, open challenge inviting data scientists, cryptographers, and AI researchers to attempt full reconstruction of protected data from outputs generated by IQT's proprietary VEIL technology, without access to the original inputs, structure, or encoding methods. Participants must submit algorithms that reconstruct original data records from unseen values, directly testing whether such transformations can be reversed.

The Company selected Kaggle as the launch platform because it is home to one of the world's largest and most advanced communities focused on AI, machine learning, and data science. By opening VEIL to a global network of highly skilled researchers and practitioners, the Company believes the competition represents an important step in validating the non-reversibility of VEIL's Informationally Compressive Anonymization ("ICA") architecture under real world conditions. The Company views Kaggle as the ideal environment for independent experts to openly test the limits of the technology in a transparent and competitive setting.

"This is a very exciting moment for Integrated Quantum," said Jeremy Samuelson, EVP of AI and Innovation. "By inviting the global AI community to try to break VEIL, we are putting the technology to the test in a transparent environment. We believe this challenge is an important step in validating the non-reversibility of the ICA architecture underlying VEIL."

For more information or to participate, visit:

https://www.kaggle.com/competitions/pierce-the-veil

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include AIQu platform that supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL is its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale, complemented by its Managed Services offering and SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring.

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

Learn more about VEIL by accessing the technical white paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296978

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.