Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (OTCQB: FFUFF) ("F4" or "the Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,695,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to members of its management team, Board of Directors, consultants and employees in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan as approved by shareholders at the most recent shareholder meeting.

The RSU grants are part of the Company's strategy to attract, retain, and reward high-performing individuals while aligning their interests with those of shareholders. The RSUs will vest as to 331/3% on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such RSUs, and the remainder will vest 331/3% per year thereafter contingent on continued service and in accordance with the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan. Final issuance is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan Company is led by a management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 16 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295174

Source: F4 Uranium Corp.