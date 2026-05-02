Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("DWTZ" or the "Company") announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, including the related management discussion and analysis, and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial certifications (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") will not be filed by the required filing deadline of April 29, 2026 (the "Filing Deadline").

The Annual Financial Filings will not be filed before the Filing Deadline due to various unforeseen delays in the completion of the Company's audit of the Annual Financial Filings. The unforeseen delays are primarily due to the fact that the auditors require additional time to complete their audit due to the additional accounting tests and procedures which are now required by the auditors. Furthermore, a change in the Company's CEO in 2026 together with a change in the Company's auditor in 2026 have contributed to the delay.

The Company's staff are working diligently with its auditors and the Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Annual Financial Filings by May 27, 2026.

Pursuant to National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") the Company has voluntarily applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order related to the Company's securities to be imposed against the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to trade securities of the Company (the "MCTO"). The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed.

All other securityholders will still be able to trade in the securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws. Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed and the MCTO has been revoked, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing default status reports in the form of further press releases every two weeks.

The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

For more Company information, please visit datawatts.io or review its profiles on sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295624

Source: Data Watts Partners Inc.