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WKN: A4137N | ISIN: CA2379441033 | Ticker-Symbol: A1D
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:01
0,063 Euro
+0,80 % +0,001
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DATA WATTS PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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DATA WATTS PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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DATA WATTS PARTNERS
DATA WATTS PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DATA WATTS PARTNERS INC0,063+0,80 %
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