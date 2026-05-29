Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("DWTZ" or the "Company") is providing an update with respect to the expected timeline for filing its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, including the related management discussion and analysis, and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial certifications (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") and its previously announced management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), on May 1, 2026.

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently to file the Annual Financial Filings as soon as they are available and the Company expects to file the Annual Financial Filings on or before June 12, 2026.

As previously announced, pursuant to the MCTO, the CEO and CFO of the Company may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files the Required Documents and the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), the Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release: (a) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the default announcement issued on May 1, 2026 (the "Default Announcement") that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (b) there have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative reporting guidelines under NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

For more Company information, please visit datawatts.io or review its profiles on sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299509

Source: Data Watts Partners Inc.