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WKN: A1KAGC | ISIN: DK0060448595 | Ticker-Symbol: CBHD
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 21:55
53,00 Euro
-0,04 % -0,02
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S 5-Tage-Chart
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52,8453,0410:05
52,9853,1030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
16 Leser
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Coloplast A/S: Coloplast Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for Biatain Silicone Fit

The contract is awarded for products that bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Coloplast, a global medical device company and market leader in intimate healthcare, has received an Innovative Technology contract for Biatain Silicone Fit with Vizient®, the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the US. The contract was awarded based on review of Biatain Silicone Fit from hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's client-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient clients its unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

"Innovation in wound treatment must solve real clinical challenges," said Fertram Sigurjonsson, EVP, Wound & Tissue Repair at Coloplast. "Our 3DFit technology is designed to do exactly that, supporting both pressure injury prevention and effective wound management. Another advantage is that the dressing can be lifted for skin inspection and then reapplied, rather than discarded. This could reduce product waste and improve efficiency."

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient client-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $140 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

Biatain Silicone Fit brings innovation to foam dressings

Biatain Silicone Fit brings innovation to foam dressings as the foam expands to match the shape and depth of the wound up to 2 cm. This means that wound depth and dead space are managed effectively, reducing the need to use a primary filler dressing. This empowers all nurses to elevate wound care at every dressing change.

Biatain Silicone Fit was also carefully designed to stay in place on wounds, or during repeated skin inspections as part of pressure injury prevention protocols.

Prior to use, please see complete product instructions for use, including all product indications, contraindications, precautions, and warnings.

Contacts

Kristinn Gilsdorf
Director of Communications & Digital Engagement
+35 48617295
krigil@kerecis.com

Peter Mønster
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content
+45 4911 2623
dkpete@coloplast.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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