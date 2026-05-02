

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback recovered to 1.1713 against the euro and 1.3568 against the pound, from an early 10-day low of 1.1785 and a 2-1/2-month low of 1.3657, respectively.



The greenback recovered to 0.7823 against the franc and 157.12 against the yen, from an early 11-day low of 0.7779 and more than a 2-month low of 155.48, respectively.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 161.00 against the yen.



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