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WKN: A3DW1X | ISIN: US12135Y1082 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.05.26 | 21:53
64,89 US-Dollar
+0,90 % +0,58
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Completes Merger with LINKBANCORP, Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. ("Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) today announced the completion of the merger of LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LNKB") with and into Burke & Herbert and the merger of LINKBANK with and into Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, effective May 1, 2026.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With nearly 100 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
703-666-3555
bhfsir@burkeandherbertbank.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.