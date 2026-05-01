Cygnus Metals Ltd: Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO and PERTH, Western Australia, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG, OTCQB:CYGGF) is pleased to advise, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, that all resolutions put to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting were passed on a poll.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the results of the resolutions, together with the proxies received in respect of each resolution, are set out in the attached schedule.
For and on behalf of the Board
Maddison Cramer
Joint Company Secretary
CYGNUS METALS LIMITED
ABN 80 609 094 653 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Held on Friday, 1 May 2026
RESULTS OF MEETING
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|Resolutions voted on at the meeting
|If decided by poll
|Proxies received
|Resolutions
Result
|Voting
Method
|If s250U
applies
|Voted For
|Voted Against
|Abstained*
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Discretion
|No.
|Short description
|Number
|-
|Number
|-
|Number
|Number
|Number
|Number
|Number
|1
|Remuneration Report
|Passed
|Poll
|No
|526,580,306
|99.95
|-
|275,254
|0.05
|-
|2,612,156
|525,783,713
|275,254
|2,612,156
|796,593
|2
|Election of Director - Ernest Mast
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|524,543,815
|92.01
|-
|45,572,841
|7.99
|-
|0
|523,747,222
|45,572,841
|0
|796,593
|3
|Re-election of Director - Kevin Tomlinson
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|570,073,288
|99.99
|-
|43,368
|0.01
|-
|0
|569,251,695
|43,368
|0
|821,593
|4
|Re-election of Director - Raymond Shorrocks
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|522,102,024
|91.58
|-
|48,014,632
|8.42
|-
|0
|521,305,431
|48,014,632
|0
|796,593
|5
|Approval of 10% Placement Facility
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|567,942,001
|99.99
|-
|43,368
|0.01
|-
|2,131,287
|567,120,408
|43,368
|2,131,287
|821,593
|6
|Ratification of agreement to issue Stage 4 Beryl Consideration Shares
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|568,732,557
|99.98
|-
|103,368
|0.02
|-
|1,280,731
|567,910,964
|103,368
|1,280,731
|821,593
|7
|Ratification of agreement to issue Stage 4 Sakami Consideration Shares
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|568,732,557
|99.98
|-
|103,368
|0.02
|-
|1,280,731
|567,873,464
|103,368
|1,280,731
|859,093
|8
|Insertion of Proportional Takeover Bid Approval Provisions
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|568,463,288
|99.92
|-
|453,368
|0.08
|-
|1,200,000
|567,666,695
|453,368
|1,200,000
|796,593
|9
|Appointment of Auditor
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|569,998,429
|99.99
|-
|38,227
|0.01
|-
|80,000
|569,201,836
|38,227
|80,000
|796,593
|10(a)
|Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|495,197,025
|99.99
|-
|44,099
|0.01
|-
|36,846,847
|494,400,432
|44,099
|36,846,847
|796,593
|10(b)
|Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|495,197,025
|99.99
|-
|44,099
|0.01
|-
|36,846,847
|494,175,432
|44,099
|36,846,847
|1,021,593
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
|David Southam
Executive Chair
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com
|Nicholas Kwong
President & CEO
T: +1 416 892 5076
E: info@cygnusmetals.com
|Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 9388 1474