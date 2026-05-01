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WKN: A2JBRP | ISIN: AU000000CY57 | Ticker-Symbol: CQ1
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:06
0,071 Euro
-0,70 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CYGNUS METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYGNUS METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 20:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cygnus Metals Ltd: Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO and PERTH, Western Australia, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG, OTCQB:CYGGF) is pleased to advise, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, that all resolutions put to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting were passed on a poll.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the results of the resolutions, together with the proxies received in respect of each resolution, are set out in the attached schedule.

For and on behalf of the Board

Maddison Cramer
Joint Company Secretary

CYGNUS METALS LIMITED
ABN 80 609 094 653 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Held on Friday, 1 May 2026

RESULTS OF MEETING

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolutions voted on at the meetingIf decided by pollProxies received
Resolutions

Result

Voting
Method

If s250U
applies

Voted ForVoted AgainstAbstained*ForAgainstAbstainDiscretion
No.Short descriptionNumber- Number- NumberNumberNumberNumberNumber
1Remuneration ReportPassedPollNo526,580,30699.95- 275,2540.05- 2,612,156525,783,713275,2542,612,156796,593
2Election of Director - Ernest MastPassedPollN/A524,543,81592.01- 45,572,8417.99- 0523,747,22245,572,8410796,593
3Re-election of Director - Kevin TomlinsonPassedPollN/A570,073,28899.99- 43,3680.01- 0569,251,69543,3680821,593
4Re-election of Director - Raymond ShorrocksPassedPollN/A522,102,02491.58- 48,014,6328.42- 0521,305,43148,014,6320796,593
5Approval of 10% Placement FacilityPassedPollN/A567,942,00199.99- 43,3680.01- 2,131,287567,120,40843,3682,131,287821,593
6Ratification of agreement to issue Stage 4 Beryl Consideration SharesPassedPollN/A568,732,55799.98- 103,3680.02- 1,280,731567,910,964103,3681,280,731821,593
7Ratification of agreement to issue Stage 4 Sakami Consideration SharesPassedPollN/A568,732,55799.98- 103,3680.02- 1,280,731567,873,464103,3681,280,731859,093
8Insertion of Proportional Takeover Bid Approval ProvisionsPassedPollN/A568,463,28899.92- 453,3680.08- 1,200,000567,666,695453,3681,200,000796,593
9Appointment of AuditorPassedPollN/A569,998,42999.99- 38,2270.01- 80,000569,201,83638,22780,000796,593
10(a)Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1PassedPollN/A495,197,02599.99- 44,0990.01- 36,846,847494,400,43244,09936,846,847796,593
10(b)Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1APassedPollN/A495,197,02599.99- 44,0990.01- 36,846,847494,175,43244,09936,846,8471,021,593

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

David Southam
Executive Chair
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com		Nicholas Kwong
President & CEO
T: +1 416 892 5076
E: info@cygnusmetals.com		Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 9388 1474

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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