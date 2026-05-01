Hyundai Motor America Reports April 2026 Sales

All-new Palisade sales increase 8% and set a new April record

Strong sedan performance in April with Sonata up 18% and Elantra increasing 13%; both April records

IONIQ 5 continues recent sales growth, up 6%

Hybrid vehicles remain in demand, growing 52%

Sonata Hybrid posts best month ever, up 171%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported April total sales of 80,157 units, a 2% decrease compared with April 2025. Industrywide, year-over-year April sales comparisons were impacted by pre-tariff pull-ahead purchases last year. Against this backdrop, Hyundai expects to outperform the U.S. auto industry in April 2026, supported by strong hybrid, sedan and EV sales.

Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Highlights April Performance

"Hyundai's performance in April reflects the strength of our product lineup and our continued focus on delivering value to customers, with electrified vehicles accounting for one-third of our total sales," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Even as the industry navigates a more challenging environment shaped by affordability pressures and broader economic uncertainty, the U.S. auto market remains resilient. With our diverse powertrain lineup and strong momentum in electrification, we remain focused on gaining market share by meeting evolving customer demand."

Hybrid Lineup Posts Multiple Best-Ever April Results Led by Sonata Hybrid and Elantra Hybrid

April results included multiple best-ever performances across Hyundai's hybrid lineup and key model families, led by Sonata Hybrid (+171%) and Elantra Hybrid (55%). Santa Fe Hybrid set a new April retail record with sales up 3%.

The all-new Palisade family once again demonstrated its importance to Hyundai's portfolio, achieving best April ever retail (+10%) and total (+8%) sales. Hyundai also maintained momentum with its U.S. assembled IONIQ 5 sales growing 6% reinforcing the brand's commitment to electric vehicles.

April Total Sales Summary



Apr-26 Apr-25 % Chg 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Chg Hyundai 80,157 81,503 -2 % 285,545 285,057 +0 %

April Product and Corporate Activities

Boulder Concept Marks Hyundai's Move Into Rugged Terrain: Hyundai made a bold statement at the New York International Auto Show with the surprise debut of the rugged Boulder Concept, previewing the brand's first U.S. body-on-frame architecture and signaling Hyundai's serious intent to enter the midsize pickup segment in the years ahead.

Hyundai made a bold statement at the New York International Auto Show with the surprise debut of the rugged Boulder Concept, previewing the brand's first U.S. body-on-frame architecture and signaling Hyundai's serious intent to enter the midsize pickup segment in the years ahead. IONIQ 6 N Named World Performance Car: Hyundai scored a major win as the IONIQ 6 N was crowned 2026 World Performance Car at the New York International Auto Show, marking the N brand's second victory in three years and extending Hyundai's streak to five consecutive years of World Car Awards recognition.

Hyundai scored a major win as the IONIQ 6 N was crowned 2026 World Performance Car at the New York International Auto Show, marking the N brand's second victory in three years and extending Hyundai's streak to five consecutive years of World Car Awards recognition. Hyundai Debuts New Flagship Trim for Award - Winning IONIQ 9: Hyundai revealed its most luxurious electric SUV to date with the 2027 IONIQ 9 Calligraphy Black Ink, a striking new flagship trim that elevates the award-winning three-row EV with exclusive blacked-out design elements, premium interior finishes and top-tier AWD performance.

Hyundai revealed its most luxurious electric SUV to date with the 2027 IONIQ 9 Calligraphy Black Ink, a striking new flagship trim that elevates the award-winning three-row EV with exclusive blacked-out design elements, premium interior finishes and top-tier AWD performance. Hyundai Named Most Awarded Automaker for Hybrids and EVs: Hyundai topped U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars rankings, earning the most awards overall as Tucson Hybrid, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 9 were recognized for their standout blend of efficiency, quality and value in an increasingly competitive electrified market.

Hyundai topped U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars rankings, earning the most awards overall as Tucson Hybrid, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 9 were recognized for their standout blend of efficiency, quality and value in an increasingly competitive electrified market. Hyundai EVs and SUVs Top MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings in Four Categories: Hyundai secured first place in four segments of MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings, with vehicles including IONIQ 9, Palisade, Santa Fe Hybrid and IONIQ 6 earning top marks for performance, technology, safety and everyday usability from one of the industry's most influential evaluators.

Hyundai secured first place in four segments of MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings, with vehicles including IONIQ 9, Palisade, Santa Fe Hybrid and IONIQ 6 earning top marks for performance, technology, safety and everyday usability from one of the industry's most influential evaluators. IONIQ 5 and Palisade Recognized by Cars.com with 2026 Best Value New Car Awards: Cars.com named the IONIQ 5 SE as Best Value EV and the Palisade SE as Best Value Midsize SUV for 2026, highlighting Hyundai's ability to deliver advanced technology, safety and practicality at highly competitive price points.

Cars.com named the IONIQ 5 SE as Best Value EV and the Palisade SE as Best Value Midsize SUV for 2026, highlighting Hyundai's ability to deliver advanced technology, safety and practicality at highly competitive price points. 2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition Offers Compelling Pricing: Hyundai announced aggressive pricing for the limited-production 2026 Elantra N TCR Edition, delivering motorsports-inspired performance hardware and exclusive design cues at a price aimed squarely at driving enthusiasts and track-day fans.

Hyundai announced aggressive pricing for the limited-production 2026 Elantra N TCR Edition, delivering motorsports-inspired performance hardware and exclusive design cues at a price aimed squarely at driving enthusiasts and track-day fans. Hyundai Fires Up Exhilarating N Performance Parts Line for U.S. Nthusiasts: Hyundai launched its first dedicated N Performance Parts lineup in the U.S., giving Elantra N and IONIQ 5 N owners access to factory-engineered, motorsports-inspired upgrades that enhance performance, styling and personalization.

Hyundai launched its first dedicated N Performance Parts lineup in the U.S., giving Elantra N and IONIQ 5 N owners access to factory-engineered, motorsports-inspired upgrades that enhance performance, styling and personalization. Hyundai Motor Unveils "Next Starts Now" Campaign, Set to Showcase Robotics at FIFA World Cup 2026: Hyundai introduced its global "Next Starts Now" campaign ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, spotlighting advanced robotics from Boston Dynamics and reinforcing the brand's vision of innovation, mobility and immersive fan experiences on the world stage.

Hyundai introduced its global "Next Starts Now" campaign ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, spotlighting advanced robotics from Boston Dynamics and reinforcing the brand's vision of innovation, mobility and immersive fan experiences on the world stage. IONNA and Circle K Enter Partnership to Expand Access to EV Charging in the U.S.: Hyundai-backed charging network IONNA partnered with Circle K to roll out more than 350 high-power EV charging sites nationwide, significantly expanding fast-charging access at convenient, high-traffic locations.

Hyundai-backed charging network IONNA partnered with Circle K to roll out more than 350 high-power EV charging sites nationwide, significantly expanding fast-charging access at convenient, high-traffic locations. Hyundai Hope on Wheels Surpasses $300 Million in Lifetime Giving to Pediatric Cancer Research: Hyundai Hope on Wheels marked a major philanthropic milestone by surpassing $300 million in lifetime funding for pediatric cancer research, reinforcing Hyundai's long-standing commitment to children, families and life-saving medical innovation.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels marked a major philanthropic milestone by surpassing $300 million in lifetime funding for pediatric cancer research, reinforcing Hyundai's long-standing commitment to children, families and life-saving medical innovation. Hyundai Hosts Emergency Responders Extrication Training in Michigan: Hyundai brought together emergency responders in Michigan for hands-on extrication training, helping first responders stay prepared for evolving vehicle technologies while reinforcing Hyundai's commitment to safety beyond the showroom.

Hyundai brought together emergency responders in Michigan for hands-on extrication training, helping first responders stay prepared for evolving vehicle technologies while reinforcing Hyundai's commitment to safety beyond the showroom. Hyundai and Children's Hospital Los Angeles Expand Child Passenger and Pedestrian Safety Partnership: Hyundai deepened its partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to expand child passenger and pedestrian safety programs across Southern California, advancing education and protection for families in high-need communities.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Apr-26 Apr-25 % Chg 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Chg Elantra 14,778 13,125 +13 % 47,841 46,615 +3 % Ioniq 5 3,603 3,411 +6 % 13,393 12,022 +11 % Ioniq 6 198 1,106 -82 % 1,027 4,424 -77 % Ioniq 9 866 0 - 2,856 0 - Kona 6,706 7,914 -15 % 24,097 24,932 -3 % Palisade 11,324 10,502 +8 % 39,028 36,737 +6 % Santa Cruz 1,885 2,494 -24 % 6,429 9,142 -30 % Santa Fe 9,058 12,417 -27 % 42,401 43,818 -3 % Sonata 7,105 6,012 +18 % 21,652 21,809 -1 % Tucson 22,024 22,054 +0 % 77,450 77,027 +1 % Venue 2,610 2,467 +6 % 9,371 8,530 +10 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America