Urban One, Inc.: Urban One Announces Agreements to Acquire Dallas Radio Stations KKDA and KRNB and to Sell KZMJ

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One has entered into an agreement to acquire Service Broadcasting Group, LLC, including its flagship radio stations KKDA and KRNB. Urban One has also agreed to sell radio station KZMJ to Fuzion Dallas, LLC. Both transactions are subject to regulatory approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition marks a significant expansion of Urban One's reach in the Dallas community and reinforces the company's commitment to providing high-quality, local content to the market. The acquisition will elevate influential urban voices and allow them to operate from a more powerful and expansive platform.

"This transaction is accretive and advances our consolidation strategy by scaling our presence in high-growth regions where our target audience is most concentrated," said Alfred C. Liggins, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Urban One. "By bringing these stations into our portfolio, we aren't just growing our footprint; we are elevating our ability to serve our audience and our advertising partners with unmatched scale and local expertise."

The acquisition is designed to offer a more comprehensive solution for local businesses, providing them with a broader reach and deeper community engagement. Listeners can expect the same high standards of programming and community-focused broadcasting they have come to associate with Urban One and the Radio One brand, now amplified across two of the region's most prominent frequencies.

"Our people are the heart of our success," added Doug Abernathy, Regional Vice President of Urban One "By aligning our best-in-class team with these new platforms, we are securing the future of local radio in Dallas and ensuring we remain the primary source for news, entertainment, and connection for the communities we serve."

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com) is the largest diversified media company primarily targeting Black Americans and urban consumers in the U.S., reaching 80 million unique consumers monthly. Its assets include TV One and CLEO TV, collectively available in 40 million households; Radio One, with 74 broadcast stations in 13 top African American markets; and REACH Media, with 312 affiliates over 94 markets and home to nationally syndicated shows such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The D.L. Hughley Show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell and The Morning Hustle. Urban One's digital division, iONE Digital, engages 31 million monthly readers across leading brands like Bossip, HipHopWired, MadameNoire, and NewsOne.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.