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WKN: 856942 | ISIN: US9897011071 | Ticker-Symbol: ZB1
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:10
53,00 Euro
-1,85 % -1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,5054,0011:43
54,0054,5030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 20:22 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Zions Bancorporation's Board Announces Approval Of Share Repurchase And Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors ("board") has authorized share repurchases of up to $225 million of the company's common stock for the remainder of 2026, which would bring the full-year share repurchase target to $300 million. The timing and amounts of any such actions will depend on market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other factors or uncertainties and may be updated at the discretion of the board.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable May 21, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2026.

Additionally, the board declared the regular quarterly cash dividend on the company's Series A perpetual preferred shares (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104). The cash dividends on the preferred shares are payable June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2025, and annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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