

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pan Ocean (028670.KS) reported first quarter net income of 94.5 billion Korean won compared to 72.0 billion won, a year ago. Operating profit was 140.9 billion won compared to 113.3 billion won, last year. EBITDA was 243.3 billion won compared to 207.0 billion won.



First quarter sales were 1.51 trillion Korean won compared to 1.39 trillion won, prior year.



Pan Ocean shares are currently trading at 5,620 Korean won, up 1.44%.



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